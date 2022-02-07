Mordaunt to meet with US state governments to discuss trade deals

Mordaunt will speak to officials from Utah and several other states this week

The UK will conduct fresh talks with individual US state governments this week in a bid to push forward plans to close a series of mini-trade deals.

Trade minister Penny Mordaunt will virtually meet with a number of state government officials – from states such as Indiana, Utah and California – as part of the push.

Read more UK and South Korea lay groundwork for renewed post-Brexit trade deal

Negotiations for a post-Brexit trade deal with the US began under the Donald Trump White House, however they have not continued under Joe Biden.

Boris Johnson said a deal was some way off, during a trip last year to the US, as Biden was not looking to close trade deals with any country at the moment.

Mordaunt and international trade secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan are now setting their sights on closing trade deals with individual states instead.

While any agreement between the UK and individual states would not be able to remove tariffs on goods, trade experts say a deal could be done to make it easier for British companies and professionals to operate in the US.

“We want to increase state-level cooperation and explore ways to reduce costly and time-consuming barriers for businesses, and drive investment, jobs and growth to communities across the UK,” Mordaunt said.