Moonpig interim profit down as retailer notes ‘more challenging’ trading conditions

Moonpig saw its profit before tax take a knock to the tune of around 50 per cent over the past six months, warning trading was becoming more challenging in recent months.

The London-listed retailer posted a reported profit before tax of £9.1m for the six months to 31 October 2022, as the country re-adjusted to life without Covid-19 restrictions.

It had posted a profit of £18.7m for the equivalent period the previous year.

Reductions this year were down to extra costs including its acquisition of experience retailer Buyagift, plus extra interest costs.

Moonpig fared well in Covid lockdowns when Brits swerved the high street in favour of e-commerce options.

Bosses then admitted that trading conditions “have become progressively more challenging through October and November” as consumers feel the pinch from elevated energy bills.

While the retailer said it was sticking to its full-year expectations for adjusted EBITDA, it said it was now expecting its revenues to come in at a lower £320m estimate.

Moonpig said it had faith in the greetings card category as having “a long track record of stability and resilience through recession.”

Revenue for the past six months was flat at £142.8m compared to the previous year, however sat at 115 per cent higher than the equivalent period in 2019.

In the first-half of the year, Moonpig completed a unified tech platform for its business and Greetz, as well as takeovers of Red Letter Days and Buyagift.

As consumers battle high household bills, Moonpig said it had seen shoppers “trading down to lower gifting price points” while levels of new customer acquisitions have also dropped year-on-year.

Card-only orders in the UK were also impacted by industrial action at Royal Mail during September and October.