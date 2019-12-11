Moody's downgrades outlook for European banks amid slowdown

City Talk
Credit ratings agency Moody’s has changed its outlook for European banks to negative, saying weak economic growth will cause loan quality and profitability to fall in the near future.

The agency has already downgraded its outlook for the UK, German and global banking systems, again citing weak growth and a highly uncertain 2020.

“The UK and German banking systems account for the largest share of banking assets in the region and drive the overall negative outlook,” said Carola Schuler, an MD for Banking at Moody’s.

Moody’s said another concern for European banks is the ultra-low interest rates put in place by the European Central Bank and the Bank of England, which lenders have argued is damaging profit margins.


In the UK, the credit agency said that “ongoing Brexit-related uncertainty” is set to weaken loan demand and operating conditions.

More to follow.

