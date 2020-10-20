Monzo launches Premium metal card with phone and travel insurance

Monzo has today launched Monzo Premium which comes with extensive phone and travel insurance just months after announcing its Plus product.

The premium card builds on Monzo Plus, the fintech’s £5 per month product it launched in July.

Chief product officer Mike Hudack told City A.M.: “Monzo Plus gives us a really solid foundation from which to build. And… we’ve listened to folks and added a lot on top of that.”

Among the Plus features included in Monzo Premium are third-party bank account aggregation, virtual debit cards, custom transaction categories and credit score updates.

With phone insurance provided by Assurant, customers will be covered for loss, theft and accidental damage for phones worth up to £2,000.

Monzo Premium also offers worldwide travel insurance covering medical bills up to £10m and cancellation costs up to £5,000, as well as cover for domestic trips within the UK.

Given the need for more security and peace of mind when travelling amid the pandemic, customers are covered for cancellations due to quarantine measures.

That said with the chances of the UK heading into a full lockdown increasing by the day, demand for the product may wane.

But Hudack is convinced people will still want to travel, whether internationally or domestically: “There’s a lot of uncertainty associated with that and we think that the right travel insurance product can really help.”

According to research by Consumer Intelligence, the combined annual value of the insurance is £256 a year. Monzo Premium customers will pay £180 a year – £15 a month for a minimum of six months.

In response to customer demand Monzo has followed in its rival Revolut’s footsteps by offering a white metal card, made from a single sheet of steel, to its Premium customers.

Hudick remained tightlipped about the number of signups he expects but pointed to how “phenomenally well” Monzo Plus performed in its first four weeks.

He told City A.M. that while some people will choose to upgrade from Monzo Plus to Premium, “some customers who have not bought Plus will actually find this to be very compelling… we’ve certainly had lots of customers tell us that they’re waiting for these features to upgrade to a paid plan.”