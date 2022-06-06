Monkeypox spreading like wildfire: 77 cases confirmed during Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend taking total to 302

Undated handout file image issued by the UK Health Security Agency of the stages of Monkeypox. Monkeypox could have a “massive impact” on access to sexual health services, a top doctor has warned.

The Monkeypox outbreak is spreading like wildfire with almost 80 new cases detected over the Platinum Jubilee weekend break, bringing the total number to more than 300.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) announced the spike in cases between 2 and 5 June, with the vast majority in England (73).

The infection, which now has 302 confirmed cases across the UK, is transmitted particularly through close or sexual contact.

There have been around 5-15 cases reported daily during late May and early June, with confirmed cases spiking on most Mondays, likely owing to no data being published on weekends and bank holidays.

People who are gay or bisexual and men who have sex with men remain disproportionately affected by Monkeypox, and anyone who has a rash with blisters is advised to get medical help. It is also advised for those who have been to West or Central Africa in recent weeks.

Dr Ruth Milton, Senior Medical Advisor at UKHSA, said last month: |The risk to the general public from monkeypox is still low, but it’s important that we work to limit the virus being passed on.

“We remind people that they should be alert to new spots, ulcers or blisters on any part of their body. If anyone suspects they might have these, particularly if they have recently had a new sexual partner, they should limit their contact with others and contact NHS 111 or their local sexual health service as soon as possible, though please phone ahead before attending in person.”