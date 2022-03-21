Money saving expert Martin Lewis ‘out of tools’ to counter surging costs

Money saving guru Martin Lewis has admitted he is out of ideas to help people cope with the cost of living crisis as energy prices spiral higher.

Lewis called on the UK’s Chancellor Rishi Sunak to announce relief from the cost of living crisis at Wednesday’s budget, warning that the situation has become “untenable” for British families whose wallets are set to be hit harder than during the financial crash. He warned that with bills expected to rise by £1,300 per year by October 10m Brits are at risk of being plunged into fuel poverty.

“Debt crisis agencies do not have any tools. I need to say, as the money saving expert, I am virtually out of tools to help people now,” Lewis told BBC1’s Sunday Morning.

“It’s not something money management can fix. It’s not something for those on the lowest incomes, telling them to cut their belts won’t work,” he continued.

“Do we want to be a country – and I say it without hyperbole – where we’re going to have those on the lowest incomes in this country genuinely choosing between whether they starve or whether they freeze?” asked Lewis.

Lewis is a British journalist who founded the website MoneySavingExpert.com, the site sends out a weekly newsletter which has 7.5m subscribers. Lewis has risen to celebrity status in the UK and was the nation’s seventh most Googled celebrity – between Taylor Swift and Beyoncé.

