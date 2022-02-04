Money and mental health czar Richard Lloyd named FCA boss while search for Charles Randell successor kicks off

Richard Lloyd OBE (Source: FCA)

The Treasury announced this afternoon that they have started the search for the next Chair of the FCA.

While the search for Charles Randell’s permanent successor kicks off, Richard Lloyd OBE will act as interim chair of the FCA from 1 June, with Aidene Walsh will become interim chair of the PSR from 1 April.

Richard Lloyd OBE is currently the Senior Independent Director of the FCA Board, and is chair of the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority and vice-chair of the Money and Mental Health Policy Institute.

Lloyd has previously held executive positions at Which?, Consumers International and Shelter.

Aidene Walsh is currently a non-executive director of the PSR, and an executive director with Banking Competition Remedies Ltd (BCR), the organisation established to implement the Alternative Remedies Package of measures agreed between the UK Government and the European Commission.

Prior to joining BCR, she was CEO of The Fairbanking Foundation ​after senior roles in global transaction banking.

Charles Randell said, “I am very pleased that both Richard and Aidene have agreed to Chair the FCA and PSR Boards on an interim basis while the search for my permanent successor concludes.

I am confident that under their leadership both organisations will continue to deliver on their strategies to become more agile and assertive regulators,” he added.