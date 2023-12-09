Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is Godzilla as you’ve never seen before

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is a thrilling mix of human storytelling and monsters

The MonsterVerse movie franchise has made billions against the odds. Starting with 2014’s lacklustre Godzilla, the sequels and King Kong crossovers have repelled critics but delighted audiences. The first TV spin off, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, has the potential to satisfy both.

Set in 2015, just after the first movie, and in the Post-War period, this mystery series spanning decades has some grandstanding monster attacks. Whereas the films prioritised spectacle over humanity, this spin-off has an entertaining balance of both with proper character development too.

Read more: Eileen film review: Odd but addictive Anne Hathaway thriller

One of the show’s compelling elements is a famous father and son starring in the same role. Wyatt Russell plays Lee Shaw, an army officer who gains knowledge in the 50s that, years later, make him a threat to Monarch. The older Shaw is played by screen legend Kurt Russell, adding gravitas as well as a family link.

An ambitious project that’s also fun, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is world building done right.

Read more: Why Anatomy of a Fall is film of the year and an early Oscars 2024 contender