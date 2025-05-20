Mojo looks set to Fire up Big Commonwealth Cup claims

Big Mojo was a winner on his seasonal debut at Ascot

FAST horses are the order of Saturday at Haydock with the above-mentioned Temple Stakes taking centre stage, but there’s also another bet to be had in an earlier sprint.

The Group Two Sandy Lane Stakes (3.00pm) features some smart three-year-old sprinters looking to book their places in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot, and I think BIG MOJO is the standout.

He was a Group Three-winning two-year-old for Mick Appleby in 2024, and ran with great credit at York, Doncaster and at the Breeders’ Cup thereafter.

Success in April’s Commonwealth Cup Trial at Ascot showed he was no flash-in-the-pan juvenile and marked him out as Royal Ascot material in doing so.

Saturday’s race is the natural stepping stone en route to the Royal meeting, and while he faces the talented Symbol Of Honour and Arizona Blaze, I think he’s a cut above, and the 11/4 is more than fair.

Earlier on the card, the Silver Bowl (1.50pm) is a typically competitive three-year-old handicap where there is certainly no 11/4 shot heading the betting, and I like one of the outsiders SEX ON FIRE.

Richard Spencer’s gelding has been a work in progress throughout his career, but his form at Haydock catches the eye.

A neck second on his first run at the track was promising over an inadequate six furlongs, and wearing a first-time visor, he won nicely at the Merseyside track over this mile trip in April.

He looked ready to win again at Chester next time but had a troubled passage and had to settle for a close sixth.

Returning to a track which can often favour course specialists, he is a cracking each-way bet and the 16/1 should be taken.

POINTERS SATURDAY

Sex On Fire e/w 1.50pm Haydock

Big Mojo 3.00pm Haydock