Mobius Renewables Acquires Air Liquide’s Biogas Production Activities in the United States, France, Norway, and Sweden

Mobius Renewables today announced the closing of the acquisition of Air Liquide’s biogas production activities in the United States, France, Norway, and Sweden. The acquisition includes six operating landfill gas-to-RNG (Renewable Natural Gas) sites in the U.S., five operating farm waste sites in France, and a 51% interest in Redo Biosolutions with production and distribution assets across Norway and Sweden.

The acquired portfolio will be a meaningful addition to Mobius Renewables (“the Company”), a global, vertically integrated low carbon fuels platform established in December 2025 by funds managed by IFM Investors to accelerate the development, production, distribution, and commercialization of RNG at scale across North America and Europe. The Company is headquartered in Houston, Texas with additional offices in the United States, France, Norway, and Sweden.

With this transaction, the establishment of Mobius Renewables is complete, and GreenGasUSA and the acquired portfolio will operate under one brand, aspiring to set a new standard for scale, reliability, and partnership in the RNG industry. The Company will retain the Redo Biosolutions strategy and brand.

Generating and distributing over 5.5 million MMBtu of renewable natural gas each year from landfill gas and anaerobic digestion, the Company is well positioned to become a leading producer of RNG globally. This acquisition reaffirms IFM’s commitment to the low-carbon fuels sector, and will prioritize operational excellence and disciplined growth, advancing both organic development and targeted acquisitions.

“I am thrilled to welcome new teams from the U.S., France, Norway, and Sweden to Mobius Renewables,” said Cynthia Walker, President & CEO of Mobius Renewables. “With this transaction, our teams can now focus on improving operations and investing in new projects as we set the foundation for future global growth. We remain partnership-focused and have an unparalleled position with the right expertise, the right capital, and the right mindset to unlock value for our partners while accelerating measurable progress toward their sustainability goals.”

About Mobius Renewables

Mobius Renewables is a global, vertically integrated low-carbon fuels platform accelerating the development, production, distribution, and commercialization of renewable natural gas at scale across North America and Europe. The company develops, owns, and operates projects that capture methane emissions from waste streams and convert them into low-carbon energy, supporting customers in meeting their sustainability and net-zero commitments.

Mobius Renewables is owned by funds managed by IFM Investors; a global investment manager with assets under management of USD $183.1b as of March 2026.

For more information visit www.mobiusrenewables.com.

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