MMA in the Olympics? New global body targets Games inclusion

UFC has helped to popularise MMA

Mixed-martial arts could be added to the Olympic Games under plans announced today by Asian MMA chiefs.

The Asian Mixed Martial Arts Association (AMMA) says it wants to unify the sport under a new world governing body called FIMMA, which will meet for the first time next week.

They believe that will boost their chances of persuading the International Olympic Committee to consider adding it to the programme for future Games, having been encouraged by its successful campaign to get MMA into next year’s Asian Games.

“MMA has captured the hearts of millions worldwide, yet it has long lacked unified global governance,” said AMMA president Gordon Tang, who is also vice-president of the Olympic Council of Asia.

“Through our work in Asia, we’ve opened doors for athletes, organised four major competitions and secured MMA’s debut as a medal sport at the 2026 Asian Games, 2026 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games and 2025 Asian Youth Games.

“These milestones prove what is possible when we work together. But continental success is just the beginning.

“FIMMA will unite everyone under one global leadership. Our leadership will use an ambitious, athlete-focused plan to drive progress and ensure long-term growth.

“We will take MMA to the global stage with the ultimate goal of securing its place at the Olympic Games.”

When could MMA become an Olympic sport?

MMA has enjoyed growing popularity and profile thanks in large part to professional promotions such as UFC, which generates £1bn in annual revenue.

Unlike UFC, the version of MMA organised by AMMA and FIMMA has no cage and stricter safety protocols, which they say makes for more technical bouts.

The new global federation will convene for the first time in Athens on Monday, where its Olympic ambitions will be on the agenda.

With the programme for LA 2028 already finalised, the 2032 Summer Games in Brisbane represent the earliest time MMA could be accepted, although the 2036 edition, likely to be held in India or Qatar, may be a more realistic target.

“FIMMA is about putting athletes first and building a truly global sport,” said AMMA director general Galastein Tan.

“We’re creating world-class competition platforms, focused on safety, and streamlined events that bring the best athletes together under one organisation.

“As a unifying force in MMA, we are ready to collaborate with all organisations, including the UFC, ONE Championship, and those that share our commitment to protecting and promoting the interests of MMA and its athletes.

“Together, we will take amateur MMA from continental success to a global stage and prepare it for the Olympic spotlight.”