Mirror and Express publisher Reach sees revenue drop

Reach, the owner of the Daily Mirror and Daily Express, saw revenue fall 5.3 per cent last year as the publisher’s combined digital audience expanded after the £200m 2018 merger.



The figures

Like-for-like revenue hit £702.5m, down 5.3 per cent from £723.9m a year before. Reach said circulation revenue was “resilient” while digital sales rose 13.2 per cent as average monthly page views jumped 25 per cent year on year.



And the publisher swung back into the black with a profit before tax of £120.9m, up from 2018’s £119.9m loss.



Earnings per share aloso rose to 31.8p after investors suffered a loss of 41p per share a year ago.



Reach’s dividend edged up too, from 6.14p per share in 2018 to 6.55p per share in 2019.



What Reach said

Chief executive Jim Mullen said:



I was delighted to join Reach in August 2019 and have been impressed by the relentless focus on producing award-winning journalism and content that shapes national and regional conversations. These are strong foundations on which to invest and innovate to ensure a sustainable future for our trusted brands. 2019 was a year of good operational and solid financial progress with record growth in audience numbers, consistently good cash generation and a strong balance sheet. This, along with unparalleled scale, underpins our drive to build an intelligent, relevant and trusted content business for the long term whilst continuing to deliver for our stakeholders. Content is at the heart of the new customer value strategy we are announcing today. We have an unmatched reach in UK media and will deepen our relationships via increased customer engagement. Through this, we see significant potential to accelerate the diversification of our digital revenue and capture more value to deliver on our sustainable digital growth ambitions.



