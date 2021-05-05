‘Miracle Covid cure’ sold in church turns out to be commercial bleach

A family that sold more than 28,000 bottles of a ‘cure’ for Covid-19 has been arrested after it turned out the substance was in fact a sodium chlorite solution that they mixed with an acidic activator so it became chlorine dioxide, in other words: bleach.

Marketed as a ‘miracle mineral solution’, Mark Grenon and his sons Jonathan, Jordan and Joseph made reportedly more than £700,000 since they started selling the substance in March of last year, when the pandemic started.

They reportedly convinced fellow church-goers the substance could cure illnesses such as Covid-19, diabetes, cancer and malaria.

According to court documents, the family manufactured the solution in shed in their back garden and sold the substance to members of a church called Genesis II Church of Health and Healing.

