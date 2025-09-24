Ministry of Justice sacks 849 staff over misconduct in three years

Thousands of justice staff disciplined over the last three years

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has dismissed 849 staff members over the last three years for alleged misconduct.

A Freedom of Information Request, shared with City AM, revealed there has been an increase in the number of individuals receiving a penalty as a result of the conduct and discipline process at the MoJ, with a total of 1,325 over 2024.

The data includes staff from across the MoJ, including MoJ HQ, HM Prison and Probation Service, HM Courts & Tribunals Service, Office of the Public Guardian, Legal Aid Agency, and Criminal Injuries Compensation Authority.

Between 2024 and 2025, 397 staff members were dismissed, while 384 received final written warnings, 496 received written warnings, 56 faced oral warnings, and 53 received penalties related to their grade.

The dismissal figures, which also include summary dismissals, were over 100 per cent higher than the 2021 figures, which reported 181 dismissals due to alleged misconduct.

Back in January, HMP Wandsworth was in the headlines after a former prison officer was jailed for 15 months after a video of her having sex with an inmate went viral.

While this month, a former prison officer who had pled guilty to misconduct in public office and possession of cannabis was sentenced after triggering 102 corruption concerns.

Kenny MacAulay, CEO of software platform Acting Office, said: “Large organisations like the MoJ face a monumental challenge when it comes to rooting out corruption, misconduct, and malpractice.”

This figures come after a damning report by Harriet Harman KC was published earlier this month that found the Bar does “not always” uphold its high standards when it comes to bullying, harassment, and sexual harassment.

The report stated that there are individuals in powerful positions who bully, harass, or sexually harass others, and “can be pretty confident that nothing will be done about it.” The Bar Standards Board (BSB) is the regulator for barristers, both in criminal and civil matters.

The MoJ was contacted for a comment on the FOI data.