Minister says it’s ‘fine’ Prince Charles accepted €3m cash from Qataris

The Sunday Times reported today that Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani handed over the cash to the Prince of Wales in three €1m installments between 2011 and 2015.

It was perfectly fine for Prince Charles to accept bundles of cash worth €3m from Qatar’s former Prime Minister, according to a cabinet minister.

Northern Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis said he had no problem with the Prince’s actions from a decade ago as long as the donations went through the proper processes.

One time he was given €1m stuffed into a suitcase, while on another occasion he was given the same amount tucked away into Fortnum and Mason carry bags.

Clarence House said the money was “passed immediately to one of the prince’s charities who carried out the appropriate covenants and assured us that all the correct processes were followed”.

Lewis said he was confident that it would have “gone through proper due process”.

“As long as it’s following the law and it goes through proper due process. I think that’s fine,” he told the BBC.