Mini-budget: Kwarteng gives boost to pubs in cancelling increase on alcohol duties

Pubs and breweries have faced pressure amid soaring costs.

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has announced that increased duties on alcohol will be cancelled, in a bid to support pubs, bars and breweries.

In today’s mini-budget he said the government will introduce an “18-month transitional measure for wine duty” and “extend draught relief to cover smaller kegs of 20 litres and above”.

The measures comes as hospitality urged the government to give more help in tackling the cost of living crisis, with many pubs, bars and restaurants being hit from both supply and demand pressures relating to rising prices.

Speaking in the Commons, Kwarteng said “we are not going to let alcohol duty rates rise in line with RPI [inflation].

“So I can announce that the planned increases in the duty rates for beer, for cider, for wine, and for spirits will all be cancelled.”