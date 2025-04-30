Mini Aceman is an electric SUV with more character than most

It has been nearly a quarter of a century since BMW revived the Mini. Reinterpreting an icon held close to many hearts is a risky business, as proven by Jaguar’s controversial rebrand and Ford’s attempt to revive the Capri. However, BMW’s Mini is one of the most successful comebacks for a classic name, making the car itself one of the most influential in recent history.

The Mini was different, quirky and fashionable: a small hatchback that you wanted, rather than simply needed. Buying one reflected the conscious choice to wear low-rise jeans and denim jacket, à la Britney, and express yourself. It made the statement: “Yes, a Golf may be more sensible, but my personality extends beyond thinking about a bigger boot and better visibility”.

Just as double denim comes back around in the eternal fashion cycle, Mini has introduced its first new model designation since the now-discontinued Paceman of 14 years ago. Will the It Crowd be as eager to don a new Aceman as previous Mini models?

Aceman replaces Paceman

The Aceman replaces the Paceman as the crossover between the smaller Cooper and larger Countryman. What it loses in letters (minus one), it makes up for in doors (plus two) – now offering five in total. It is also the first Mini to be launched exclusively as an EV.

Although closer in size to the Mini Cooper hatchback, the Aceman’s styling and presence feel more akin to the larger Countryman. Mini describes it as a car ‘for city dwellers who aren’t afraid to show their adventurous side’. The squared-off wheelarches clearly hope to convince customers that the Aceman will be comfortable at both the London and Cotswolds branches of Soho House.

Indeed, its bodywork is so rugged that, given the choice between being there or being square, the Aceman is most definitely elsewhere.

Getting the look for less

Departing from Mini’s familiar round headlights is a subtle change but one that dramatically alters the car’s look from a comforting gaze to a more purposeful squint. To me, its styling is like a French Bulldog: slightly mean and ungainly, yet charming in a way you can’t help but love.

Atop the bonnet of my test car are a pair of nostrils: about as useful as a French Bulldog’s, too. They’re part of the many John Cooper Works styling touches included in the Sport styling pack. The Aceman range offers three styling packs (Classic, Exclusive and Sport) and three performance levels (E, SE and John Cooper Works).

SE with the Sport styling pack, as seen here, is likely to be one of the most popular configurations. It looks nearly identical to the JCW but, before options, costs £1,500 less – at £35,405. Both cars have 49.2kWh battery packs, but with a lower power output (218hp vs. 258hp), the SE offers a longer range: 238-247 miles compared to the JCW’s WLTP-tested figure of 214-242 miles.

The JCW styling can even be optioned on the base-level E model for £3,000 less than the SE. Doing so reduces driving range to between 186 and 190 miles, although that’s arguably still enough for ‘city dwellers’.

Driven to distraction?

On the road, the Aceman delivers the famous Mini ‘go-kart feel’, although it takes some getting used to. A combination of interfering driver aids and varying levels of regenerative braking, depending on your drive mode, means the brake pedal needs some guesswork.

I’m still undecided if the Aceman’s active safety tech makes life easier or simply makes the experience like babysitting a robot. The first two notes of Radiohead’s Kid A album chime in frequently as a hazard warning through the excellent Harman Kardon audio system, while the driver assistance systems – activated via a button on the steering wheel – maintain a set distance from the car ahead and (sometimes) keep you in your lane.

In slow-moving traffic, it was reassuring to have the car play a role, but I found myself constantly second-guessing how much input it expected from me. It was often easier to take full control, especially given how effortless the driving experience is anyway.

Verdict: Mini Aceman SE

Ultimately, the Aceman is a car full of contradictions: small yet spacious, rugged yet playful, high-tech yet somewhat unpredictable. It retains that all-important Mini charisma, though, while offering a fresh alternative to the Cooper and Countryman – one that doesn’t feel like a compromise.

I reckon the Aceman could tempt Twiggy out of her classic Mini more readily than a Paceman ever could. It offers the chance to own an electric car and still stand out.

Mini Aceman SE

Price: £31,905

Power: 218hp

0-62mph: 7.1 seconds

Top speed: 106mph

Kerb weight: 1,785kg

Energy consumption: 4.2-4.4 miles/kWh

Electric range: 238-247 miles

• James Male writes for Motoring Research