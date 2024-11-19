Minecraft theme park to open in the UK

Merlin Entertainments has partnered with Mojang Studios to open a Minecraft theme park in the UK.

Merlin Entertainments, the giant that operates the likes of Alton Towers, has revealed plans to open a Minecraft theme park in the UK.

The London-listed group is to invest more than £85m in the first two attractions, which will be launching in the US and the UK between 2026 and 2027 after partnering with Mojang Studios, the creator of Minecraft.

Merlin Entertainments has not revealed the location of the attractions either in the US or UK.

However, it has said that the attractions will include Minecraft-themed guest accommodation, retail and food and beverage.

In the long term, Merlin Entertainments said it will expand the concept to other destinations globally.

Scott O’Neil, chief executive of Merlin Entertainments, said: “This is a significant milestone for Merlin, which reinforces our commitment to reaching new audiences through bold and captivating concepts, and directly supports our ambitions for growth.

“Minecraft is the best-selling video game of all time, and this world-first will see fans experience its thrill and creativity in real life, at theme parks and city-centre attractions in leading tourist destinations.

“This initial investment is just the beginning, replicating Merlin’s tried-and-tested approach to globally launching new concepts and platforms, as we have with LEGO, Peppa Pig, Sony Pictures, CBeebies and others.

“This is an exciting opportunity for our Merlin Magic Making team, working collaboratively with Mojang Studios to bring cross-reality experiences, themed accommodation and other elements to life for the largest gaming community in the world.”

Kayleen Walters, vice-president franchise development for gaming at Microsoft, said: “Partnering with Merlin Entertainments is an incredibly exciting step for us at Mojang Studios.

“Merlin’s expertise in creating world-class attractions makes them the perfect partner to help us bring Minecraft to life in new and immersive ways in permanent locations around the globe.

“Our vast and diverse community is always looking for new opportunities to explore and engage with Minecraft, and we are thrilled to build touchpoints around the globe that will surprise and delight them.

“These new real-life Minecraft experiences will not only grow our community but also offer fans many more opportunities to immerse themselves in the world of Minecraft in ways they’ve never imagined.”