Mike Pence receives Covid vaccine on live TV to build public confidence

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence received his Covid vaccine live on television as the White House tries to build public confidence in the vaccine’s safety.

This comes as U.S. has suffered over 3,000 deaths per day for three days in a row. Total deaths of Covid in the US stands at 285,000, according to John Hopkins University research.

Second lady, Karen Pence and Surgeon General Jerome Adams also recieved the a shot of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine which was approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on an emergency basis last week.

Pence said he “wanted to step forward to take this vaccine to assure the American people that while we cut red-tape, we cut no corners.”

Donald Trump did not attend the ceremony and will not be administered with the vaccine until it is recommended by the White House medical team, a White House official told CNN.

He commented on Twitter, saying “Moderna vaccine overwhelmingly approved. Distribution to start immediately.” However, the FDA has not yet approved the second vaccine.

He attended a vaccine summit on Tuesday which outlined his plans, known as Operation Warp Speed, to vaccinate 24 million people by mid-January.

Joe Biden, President-elect, will receive an injection on camera next week. He has vowed to rollout 100 million Covid vaccinations within his first 100 days in office.

