Mike Ashley's Sports Direct retail empire reports a sales surge

Mike Ashley’s Sport Direct retail empire reported a 25 per cent rise in first-half core earnings and raised the lower end of its annual forecast, boosted by online sales and store reopenings after coronavirus-led lockdowns.

TheSports Direct owner, formerly named Frasers, raised the bottom end of its annual core profit forecast by 10 per cent, expecting growth between 20 per cent to 30 per cent from 10 per cent to 30 per cent it predicted earlier.

Frasers had to close stores across Europe due to the lockdowns, but its online business has traded well throughout, benefiting from increased demand for so called athleisure during the pandemic.

Revenue was down 7.4 per cent at £1.89bn the first-half, with declines in all segments except premium lifestyle, which was boosted by the acquisition of luxury brand Flannels.

Buying other businesses and strategic stakes forms part of Ashley’s plan, whose long-stated desire is to make Frasers the “Selfridges of sport”.

Frasers had said it was in talks to buy collapsed department store chain Debenhams from administrators in a rescue deal and would be interested in participating in the sale process of Philip Green’s collapsed Arcadia Group.

For the six months to 25 October, the company made underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of £226.3m, compared with £181.2m a year earlier.