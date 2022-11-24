Mick Lynch: Strikes are STILL going ahead despite ‘positive meeting’ with Transport sec

Mick Lynch, secretary general of transport union RMT (Guy Smallman/Getty Images)

Rail union boss Mick Lynch has said next month’s strikes are still going ahead despite a “positive meeting” with transport secretary Mark Harper.

The head of the RMT union made his comments after meeting with Harper on Thursday, saying the coming together was “a positive meeting in the sense that we’ve gotten rid of the bellicose nonsense that we’ve had from Grant Shapps”.

On Tuesday it was announced more than 40,000 members working at Network Rail and 14 other train operating companies will walk out on 13, 14, 16, 17 December as well as 3, 4, 6, 7 January.

Asked whether recent strike dates would still be going ahead, he said they would, and that the RMT wanted Harper to “set down in writing what he’s going to do about the mechanics of how a resolution will be facilitated”.

He also asked Harper to explain the authority of the Rail Delivery Group.

This comes after RMT called off a series of strikes two weeks ago, but the short notice meant mass disruption on the transport network anyway.

Asked whether he would suspend the latest strikes, which are set to disrupt Christmas and the New Year, he said: “We called the strikes off two weeks ago.”

“We gave a two week period .. where we were told we would get a tangible outcome” from negotiations and “we would get commitments and proposals.

‘We got none of that. So it’s once bitten twice shy and that sense”.

Rail strikes in mid-December and early January on the rail network are coinciding with strikes by Royal mail, which are set to cripple the Christmas holiday gift industry. Retail warned it would crush its recovery amid high inflation.

