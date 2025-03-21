Micah Richards scores £1.5m boost from property side hustle

Micah Richards set up the property company ten years ago. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Micah Richards has secured a boost worth almost £1.5m after a successful year for the luxury property company he founded.

The former footballer-turned TV pundit established Hillcrest & Louis Homes in 2015 to develop high-end schemes.

The company, which is registered in Manchester, has completed a series of developments in Leeds.

Now, new accounts filed with Companies House have revealed that Micah Richards’ property business increased its net assets from £3.2m to £4.6m in the year to 30 June 2024.

The rise comes after its net assets stood at £2.1m at the end of June 2022, £1.3m in June 2021 and £392,433 in June 2020.

Micah Richards also runs property development company MRZ Limited which was founded in 2010.

According to its most recent set of accounts, the business had net assets of £2.4m at the end of September 2023.

That figure was a rise from the £2m in net assets the firm held in the prior 12 months.

The latest set of accounts for MRZ Limited are due to be filed with Companies House by the end of June this year.

During his playing career, Micah Richards represented the likes of Manchester City and Aston Villa as well as winning 13 England caps.

He now works as a TV pundit for channels including the BBC and CBS as well as appearing as a regular on A League of Their Own for Sky.

He also appears on the Rest is Football podcast, which is produced by Gary Lineker’s production company.

Micah Richards is not the only former footballer-turned TV pundit who has got into property development.

Gary Neville is behind Relentless Developments, a company which is leading a £400m landmark scheme in the centre of Manchester.

Neville is also behind two hotels in Manchester alongside his former Manchester United teammate, Ryan Giggs.