MHA: Baker Tilly UK arm posts 32 per cent revenue jump

Photo by Joshua Ng.

MHA, the UK and Irish arm of Baker Tilly International, has reported a 32 per cent jump in half-year revenue, led by its audit and tax divisions.

The accounting and advisory firm posted £99m in revenue for the six months to 30 September, up from £75m during the same period last year.

MHA said “nearly all” its 23 offices saw “significant double-digit growth” over the half year.

Like most other professional services firms, MHA typically reports a higher propotion of fees in the second half of the year and expects revenue for the full financial year to come in above £200m.

MHA reported growth across all its service lines over the six months, with the biggest contributions coming from audit and assurance, and tax.

It added that its top six sectors all expanded, led by financial services, consumer products, technology, and automotive and transport.

MHA, formerly known as MHA MacIntyre Hudson, was the UK’s 13th largest accounting firm by revenue last year.

The firm now employs 1,916 people and has 147 partners, it said, adding 416 new starters and announcing 270 promotions over the half year.

After bringing in a record 214 new trainees for its 2024 intake, MHA said it expects this number to “grow again significantly” next year and has already received 10,000 applications since September.

“MHA has had a strong first six months of the financial year with growth coming both organically, as well as via our successful merger in Ireland,” said Rakesh Shaunak, MHA’s group chairman and managing partner.

“We will continue to move with purpose, pace and an ambitious growth mindset. We look confidently ahead to anticipated double-digit organic growth for the full financial year 2025 and beyond.”