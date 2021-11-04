Metro Bank shares surge on Carlyle Group takeover approach

Shares in high street lender Metro Bank jumped 35 per cent today after it confirmed it was in talks with funds linked to the Carlyle Group regarding a takeover.

Shares are currently up 35 per cent at 139p per share.

It added in a statement there was no certainty an offer would be made and advised its shareholders to take no action.

Shares in Metro Bank, which have slumped around 57 per cent since February 2020 as it and other mid-sized lenders struggled with low interest rates and competition, but today it’s headed for its best ever one-day performance.

Metro Bank has been working to turn around its fortunes after a major accounting error in 2019 forced out its top bosses and led to a significant share price fall.