Metro Bank plummets to £131m loss after 2019 accounting debacle

Metro Bank plunged to a £130.8m pre-tax loss for 2019 today after a devastating year in which an accounting scandal sent shares plunging and led to an exodus of the bank’s top brass.



The figures

Metro Bank booked a £130.8m loss, compared to a profit before tax of £40.6m in 2018.



That meant investors booked a loss per share of 123.9p, compared to 2018’s 29.1p earning per share.



While net fee income rose 43 per cent, driven by customer growth, net interest income dropped seven per cent to £308.1m. That was due to a weak net interest margin of 1.51 per cent compared to 1.81 per cent last year.



It also restated a plan in order to deliver a return on tangible equity of over 8.5 per cent by 2024.



What Metro Bank said

Chief executive Dan Frumkin said:

Our financial performance reflects a very challenging year for Metro Bank. External headwinds, internal challenges and actions we took to put the business on a more positive trajectory are reflected in the results.

Despite this, Metro Bank’s market-leading service proposition continued to deliver growth in customer accounts, and our balance sheet ended the year in a materially stronger position. We’ve fully evaluated our strategy, and have a clear plan which will return the bank to sustainable growth built around a community banking model.

An enhanced focus on costs, improved productivity, and investment in our infrastructure will enable our deposit-led franchise to deliver profitable growth over the medium term. Thanks to the steadfast commitment of colleagues across the bank, I am confident we will successfully execute against these priorities to become the UK’s best community bank.

