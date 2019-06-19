“Today’s job seekers are looking for leaders who share their values and will empower them to bring their full selves to work,” Glassdoor president Christian Sutherland-Wong said. “More and more, we’re seeing top chief executives make decisions to shape the culture of their organisations to help recruit and retain quality talent, which has a direct correlation to fuelling business success.”
Wednesday 19 June 2019 7:00 am
Metro Bank and Network Rail bosses voted among most popular by staff
Share
Metro Bank staff have backed their boss Craig Donaldson in a list of the UK’s most popular chief executives. Despite Metro Bank’s tough start to the year, chief executive Donaldson came third in recruitment firms Glassdoor’s top 50 CEOs list with a 98 per cent approval rating from employees. Read more: Troubled Metro Bank slashes commercial real estate lending in portfolio rebalance Water company Anglian Water’s chief executive Peter Simpson topped the table with a 99 per cent approval rating from his staff.
Anglian Water was also recently awarded the industry top prize; water company of the year.
Donaldson offered to step down earlier this year after the bank admitted that a swathe of commercial loans had been wrongly classified and should have been among its “risk-weighted assets.”
But the board refused his resignation, backing him to continue and steady the ship through a successful £375m capital raise last month.
Network Rail boss Andrew Haines, who replaced Mark Carne in May 2018, was second also with a 98 per cent score.
Just two women made the list – water company Severn Trent’s boss Liv Garfield in 40th and car hire firm Enterprise’s Pam Nicholson in 41st place – down from six in 2018.
Bloomberg’s Michael Bloomberg was fourth, while Siemens boss Juergen Maier was fifth.
Read more: Network Rail bosses could be fined out of their own pocket to pay for delays
“Today’s job seekers are looking for leaders who share their values and will empower them to bring their full selves to work,” Glassdoor president Christian Sutherland-Wong said. “More and more, we’re seeing top chief executives make decisions to shape the culture of their organisations to help recruit and retain quality talent, which has a direct correlation to fuelling business success.”
“Today’s job seekers are looking for leaders who share their values and will empower them to bring their full selves to work,” Glassdoor president Christian Sutherland-Wong said. “More and more, we’re seeing top chief executives make decisions to shape the culture of their organisations to help recruit and retain quality talent, which has a direct correlation to fuelling business success.”
Share