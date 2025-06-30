Meta’s billion-dollar AI talent hunt sparks broader jobs reckoning

Meta’s Zuckerberg is leading the AI recruitment boom

Meta is offering some of the most lucrative recruitment packages in tech history, as chief executive Mark Zuckerberg leads an aggressive hiring push to reposition the firm as a leader in generative artificial intelligence (AI).

The member of the so-called magnificent seven has offered signing bonuses of up to $100 (£79m) to lure top talent from rivals, including OpenAI.

What’s more, Zuckerberg has reportedly personally contacted hundreds of engineers and researchers in recent months, sometimes reaching out directly via email or Whatsapp.

One such approach led to a planned $14.3bn deal for a 49 per cent stake in Scale AI, a data-labelling firm founded by Alexandr Wang, a 28 year old billionaire now tapped to Meta’s ‘superintelligence’ unit.

The firm is also in talks to bring on Nat Friedman and Daniel Gross, high-profile AI investors and entrepreneurs, in a deal worth over $1bn.

If completed, the hires would mark one of Meta’s most significant moves yet in its bid to rival OpenAI and Google Deepmind in the development of generative AI products.

The new unit will not focus on frontier research, but rather product development – building tools that are ready for deployment across Meta’s platforms.

The company has made no formal comment.

AI vs humans

The renewed investment from Meta comes amid growing concerns around AI’s impact on jobs.

In London, a controversial ad campaign from Silicon Valley-based startup Artisan Ai has reignited the debate, it’s posted in Old Street Station reading: “Stop hiring humans. Artisans don’t WFH from Ibiza” or “Artisans are excited to work 70+ hours a week”.

The campaign features Ava, the firm’s flagship AI sales rep, which it says is now being used by over 300 businesses.

Artisan, founded in 2023 by British entrepreneur Jaspar Carmichael-Jack, said Ava can replace human business development reps and generate millions in recurring revenue.

The ads follow a previous viral campaign in San Francisco and have drawn criticism for their tone. Carmichael-Jack has since clarified that the firm’s message was not intended to undermine human workers.

Read more Inside the privacy risks of Meta’s new AI app

AI enters hiring

Elsewhere in the sector, AI recruitment startup Metaview this week raised $35m in a Series B led by Google Ventures.

The London-based firm, founded by former Uber and Palantir execs, offers tools to automate parts of the hiring process, including interview note-taking and job description generation.

Chief executive Siadhal Magos said the firm aims to address long-standing inefficiencies in recruitment workflows.

“Even Fortune 500 firms are still relying on gut instinct and memory when it comes to hiring”, he told Fortune.

The deal highlights how traditional hiring processes are being increasingly disrupted by AI.

Google Ventures partner Vidu Shanmugarajah said recruitment was “an area where digitalisation skipped a step”, and that large language models (LLMs) now enable far deeper optimisation.

Global institutions issue AI job warnings

Institutional concerns over AI’s impact on employment continue to grow.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently warned that up to 40 per cent of jobs globally could be disrupted by AI, potentially driving structural shifts across major economies.

The UN has echoed those concerns, warning that AI could widen the development gap between countries if access remains unequal.

The World Economic Forum predicts that 60 per cent of businesses will be transformed by AI by 2030, reshaping job functions and skills requirements.

Against this backdrop, Zuckerberg’s high stakes recruitment spree is being closely watched.

The Meta chief has already made overtures to senior OpenAI figures, and reportedly considered acquiring early-stage AI startups outright as a hiring strategy.