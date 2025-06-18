Microsoft: AI could redefine London’s 9-to-5

The age of the 9-5 workday may be over for London businesses, and artificial intelligence may be speeding up its demise.

AI, email overload, and round-the-clock digital connectivity have upturned the rhythms of the modern workday, revealed Microsoft’s latest work trend index.

But far from ushering in a smarter, more flexible future of work, the technology is helping to stretch London’s workday into early mornings, late nights, and weekends, in what Microsoft has dubbed an “infinite workday” – driven by the rise of AI-powered productivity tools, and digital communication.

Yet, experts argue the shift presents a high stakes opportunity for London’s business leaders to rethink the structure of work and unlock new levels of efficiency.

AI is reshaping work

While Microsoft’s report is global, the implications for the City are stark, where professional services firms, finance, and tech industries have been early adopters of AI in daily operations.

According to the Big Tech, 40 per cent of UK-based so-called ‘early risers’ are now checking emails before 6am.

What’s more, average users of its own software, Microsoft 365, receive 117 emails and 153 chat messages daily – up six per cent year on year.

Nearly one third also remain online at 10pm, while 20 per cent are active before midday on weekends.

These changes point to a reconfiguration of the workday itself – one made possible by AI and digital tools that enable asynchronous collaboration, real time insights and location-free management.

Still, fragmentation is a challenge, with meetings and meetings are eating into the core hours of deep productivity.

Microsoft’s report revealed that 57 per cent of meetings are unscheduled, often pulling professionals away from focused work.

The once-protected window of 9am to 3pm is now crowded with alerts, tasks and last minute calls.

Productivity: From pressure to strategy

This is where AI’s promise, and risk, comes into focus. Microsoft points to the rise of ‘frontier firms’ – businesses using AI not merely for automation, but also to eliminate low-value admin work and free employees for strategic, creative and decision making tasks.

Used properly, AI can reduce friction and help cut through communication clutter, making work more flexible or focused.

Yet, that’s not guaranteed. The work trend index cautioned that without structural changes put into place, AI could simply compress more work into less time, which fuels digital overload, rather than solves it.

This concern is reiterated in the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs 2025 report, which estimates AI could take over 43 per cent of repetitive admin tasks, while simultaneously increasing the cognitive demands on knowledge workers.

Anne-Marie Imafidon, chief executive of Stemettes and former UK digital skills champion, said: “AI should act as a multiplier for human talent – not a mechanism for extracting more hours.”

“If you don’t redesign the job, you’re just speeding up the treadmill”, she added.

The end of the 9-5: A golden opportunity?

London’s workforce is working differently, and leadership should move beyond simply layering tech onto outdated systems.

According to Gallup, burnout in UK workplaces has hit a five year high, with top drivers being unclear priorities, poor process design, and digital noise – not the presence of AI.

“The idea that more hours equals more output is outdated”, said Ben Harrison, director at the Work Foundation.

“If you’re going to compete in a high-skill, high-tech economy, you have to redesign work around outcomes, not online times”.

He argued that firms that fail to adapt risk not just employee disengagement, but a dip in long term innovation, and talent retention.