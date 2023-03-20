Over 100 Met Police officers facing abuse claims are still working, new data reveals

A Police Office stands in Parliament Square on February 15, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

More than 100 Metropolitan Police officers facing probes into domestic or sexual abuse accusations are still working as normal, it has emerged.

Of the 548 officers facing investigations over claims of domestic or sexual abuse or both, 144 of these officers are still doing their everyday duties, according to data obtained via a Freedom of Information (FoI) request.

Sexual abuse investigations are ongoing into 111 of these officers, while 28 are being probed over domestic abuse claims and five officers are under inquiry relating to both, according to the FoI filed by the Liberal Democrats.

A total of 236 officers are on restricted duties, 71 are suspended and 97 have quit the force.

Ex-police officer and Lib Dem MP Wendy Chamberlain said the revelation that so many officers under investigation were still working was “horrifying” and a “betrayal of survivors everywhere”.

“We need swift action and proper answers from the Met about how they determined which officers should be allowed to continue working as normal – and how their vetting procedures allowed for this in the first place,” Chamberlain added.

The news comes as the scandal-hit force prepares for the publication of a major report into the force’s culture and standards.

More than 100 Met Police officers are still working while being investigated for sexual abuse claims. (Photo: Ian Waldie/Getty Images)

Sources told the Mirror the contents of review, led by Baroness Louise Casey, were “horrible and atrocious”, while The Guardian reported the Met was in “last chance saloon”.

The report, which is due to be published tomorrow, is set to outline further allegations of misogyny and racism in a similar vein to the Stephen Lawrence inquiry, which deemed the force to be institutionally racist.

Casey’s investigation was commissioned in the wake of the horrific abduction, rape and murder of 33-year-old Sarah Everard in March 2021 by serving armed cop Wayne Couzens.

Serial rapist police officer David Carrick, was sentenced to 30 years in prison in February, after he was found to have degraded, harmed and abused multiple women over decades with impunity.

An LBC survey last week found just four per cent of women under the age of 35 said they could strongly trust the Met, while only 26 per cent said they somewhat trust the force.

Deputy assistant commissioner Helen Millichap said officers were working to root out those in the Met who “corrupt our integrity by committing abuses against women and girls”.

She said: “We know we have much more to do and are working hard to improve so women and girls feel safe, and have confidence in our service to them. This must start with us.”

On the Casey review, a Met Police spokesperson said the report would play an important role in informing and shaping its work and that the force would “respond further” on its publication.