Mercato Metropolitano forced to close until 'further notice' by police

Food hall Mercato Metropolitano has been forced to close until further notice by police after its last customers left at seven minutes past the 10pm curfew time on Monday.

The enforced closure of the Elephant & Castle venue came just two days before it would have had to shut anyway due to a second national lockdown.

Under existing government rules, hospitality businesses must have all customers out of the door by 10 at the latest.

In a statement, the company said: “We can’t find a reason for how this closure order, coming two days before the lockdown, benefits anyone; including our trading partners.

“Those are small businesses, bracing for the impact of the second lockdown.”

The 10pm curfew has been slammed by the sector as non-sensical, with many questioning the science behind the rule.

Emma McClarkin, chief exec of the British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA) has said that there is “no hard evidence” that closing early has any impact on infection rates.

And others have pointed out that forcing everyone to leave by 10pm creates overcrowding on public transport.

Mercato Metropolitano said that its grocery, which has been providing free school meals for vulnerable children, will remain open.

Ahead of Thursday’s lockdown, it said that it would today hand out surplus food from its trading partners to locals.