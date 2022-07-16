McEnroe film review: Reveals fragility beneath tennis star’s bravado

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 10: John McEnroe attends the “McEnroe” premiere during the 2022 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theater on June 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival )

Wimbledon may have finished, but here’s an opportunity to get into the mind of one of its most famous champions. This documentary by Barney Douglas (2019 cricket documentary The Edge) features the American legend as well as family, friends, and rivals talking about his unique rise to stardom, his famous temperament, and what drove his success.

It’s made with Hollywood swagger, with a guitar soundtrack and animated segments. There are also new scenes where McEnroe walks around Manhattan at night, which feel a bit like neon-lit navel-gazing.

These moments break up the film’s heavy use of old footage, but it’s the action on the grass that’s worth the price of admission. Those who have only seen him shouting “you cannot be serious!” will be as intrigued by his battles with Jimmy Connors as they are as his famous outbursts.

Alongside a great sporting journey, we see what happens when the crowds stop cheering. McEnroe seems fragile beneath the bluster, and at his absolute peak he was unhappy. If the documentary achieves anything, it’s to show that there’s complexity behind headlines.