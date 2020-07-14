McDonald's to cut prices following government VAT break

McDonald’s has announced it will slash prices after the government announced a VAT cut, as the fast food giant gears up to open for dine-in customers for the first time since March.

McDonald’s said it had recommended that franchisees reduce prices on meal deals and classic products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder with Cheese and six Chicken McNuggets.

Read more: McDonald’s breakfast menu returns to all but 28 of its restaurants tomorrow

The recommendation includes a 40p reduction on Extra Value Meals, 30p for every Happy Meal, and 50p on breakfast meals.

The discount will be available from 5am tomorrow, a week after Rishi Sunak slashed VAT for hospitality firms from 20 per cent to five per cent.

Read more: McDonald’s to open 22 restaurants for delivery this morning

Meanwhile, McDonald’s announced it has reopened four restaurants across the UK and Ireland to test dine-in, with up to 70 per cent of capacity removed to ensure social distancing.

The pilot will see McDonald’s open with table service only, although customers will be able to order at the kiosk, till or table using the My McDonald’s App.

Paul Pomroy, McDonald’s UK and Ireland chief executive, said: “Last week’s package of business support from the Chancellor was a vital boost for our sector.

Read more: Unhappy Meal: McDonald’s sales fried across the globe by coronavirus lockdowns

“Daily headlines on the challenges faced by retail and hospitality cause such uncertainty for so many.

“I am very grateful for the support from our franchisees, who balance the needs of their local businesses with that principle of returning their employees back to work and customer support; many of them have faced challenges while we were closed, and are working hard to recover their businesses.”