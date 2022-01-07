McDonald’s shrinks portions amid ‘unstable’ shipping supply in East Asia

By:

McDonald’s will have to shrink portions for its Japanese customers for the next month, as the fast-food chain has been hit by supply chain issues.

Shipping problems due to flood damage at a Vancouver port, as well as with other disruptions to potato supply from North America, have combined with global shipping hang-ups as a result of the pandemic.

From this weekend, customers in Japan will only be able to buy small-sized fries for the next few weeks, “to make sure we have plenty of inventory and our customers can enjoy McDonald’s fries without interruption,” McDonald’s said in a statement today.

It is the second time the fast-food chain has dialled down its portion sizes amid a squeezed supply of potatoes.

Some 2,900 Japanese branches were only able to sell small-sizes portions of fries for a week at the end of December.

It comes as McDonald’s Taiwan stores experience a shortage of hash browns, which are also imported from the US.

As a result of continued “unstable global shipping supply”, the fast-food chain said that some Taiwanese stores would have to suspend sales of the breakfast item.

Local stores hope to resume selling them by the end of the month.

Subscribe

Subscribe to the City A.M. newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.