No milkshakes at McDonald's as supply chain hit by lorry driver shortage

McDonald’s has confirmed it has run out of milkshakes and bottled drinks at its UK venues amid a national shortage of delivery drivers.

The fast food chain confirmed the products were unavailable at its 1,250 restaurants across England, Scotland and Wales due to supply chain challenges.

“Like most retailers, we are currently experiencing some supply chain issues, impacting the availability of a small number of products. Bottled drinks and milkshakes are temporarily unavailable in restaurants across England, Scotland and Wales,” a spokesperson for McDonald’s told The Independent.

“We apologise for any inconvenience, and thank our customers for their continued patience. We are working hard to return these items to the menu as soon as possible.”

It comes as Nando’s temporarily shut some 50 restaurants last week as it experienced chicken shortages.

Around 94 per cent of hospitality businesses are experiencing problems with the delivery of products, according to trade body UKHospitality.

Business groups have called on the government to intervene after the hospitality sector has been hit hard by a shortfall of around 90,000 HGV drivers.

Measures demanded include a rapid increase of the number of HGV driving tests taking place, temporary visas for EU drivers and changes to how driver training is funded.