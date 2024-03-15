McDonald’s apologises for ‘inconvenience’ as IT outage leaves UK customers unable to order

McDonald’s is one of the world’s largest fast-food chains and serves approximately 70 million customers daily through its 40,031 restaurants worldwide.

McDonald’s branches across the globe have suffered an IT system outage which has left customers across the globe unable to order food.

This morning, customers in the UK, Australia, New Zealand and Japan complained about issues trying to buy food from the fast food restaurant.

Sarah McLean who runs a Midlands franchise said her area managers told the BBC there had been an “IT outage”.

A spokesperson for the chain told City A.M. it was aware of a technology outage which impacted its restaurants.

They said: “The issue has now been resolved in the UK and Ireland. We thank customers for their patience and apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused. The issue is not related to a cybersecurity event.”

It has not been confirmed yet if the issue has been resolved in other countries.

One X user, Ester Gjorek, said: “McDonald’s Germany is down. It seems in Austria too.”

In Australia, the issue is understood to have started at 4:30pm (AEST) and impacted the fast food giant’s ordering computers and EFTPOS machines, according to a report in 7News.

A spokesperson told the outlet: “We thank customers for their patience and apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused.”

“We can confirm some restaurants are back online and serving customers, and we are continuing to work to restore all remaining restaurants as soon as possible.”

McDonald’s is one of the world’s largest fast-food chains and serves approximately 70 million customers daily through its 40,031 restaurants worldwide.

It reported revenue of $6.41bn (£5.11bn) in the fourth quarter of the year.