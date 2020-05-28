McColl's hires ex-Casual Dining Group finance chief

Convenience store chain McColl’s has hired former Casual Dining Group finance chief Giles David, the retailer announced this morning.

David will join the company as chief financial officer on 1 June, after leaving Casual Dining Group, which owns Bella Italia, Las Iguanas and Cafe Rouge, last year.

McColl’s also announced this morning that chief commercial officer Richard Crampton has been appointed to the board.

McColl’s chief executive Jonathan Miller said: “Giles is a highly experienced chief financial officer with a real understanding of customer-facing businesses, and I’m delighted he’s joining McColl’s.

“This is a very busy time for our business with increased customer demand, as we work hard to serve customers in neighbourhoods across the UK, and we’re really looking forward to having Giles on board and benefiting from his expertise.”

McColl’s launched a search for a new finance chief after Robbie Bell announced his resignation earlier this month.

Bell resigned to take up the finance chief role at Holland & Barrett.

“I am excited to be joining McColl’s and look forward to working with Jonathan, the Board and all my new colleagues,” David said.

“As a leading neighbourhood retailer, McColl’s is playing an invaluable role in serving local communities at this time.

“It will be a privilege to be part of that work, and as we look to the future, I believe we have a real opportunity to deliver on the Group’s strategy to drive growth in the years ahead.”

In February, McColl’s suspended the payment of its dividend as it announced a £100m loss for 2019, down from a profit of £7.9m the previous year.

The convenience store chain had warned in December that it would miss expectations, which it blamed on unseasonable weather and weak consumer confidence.