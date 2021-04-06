Sadiq Khan has pledged to create 170,000 new green jobs if re-elected as mayor, with the vast majority to be created to help retrofit properties to reduce household emissions.

Labour today said Khan would “promise to support jobs in the solar industry, electrifying London’s bus fleets and expanding the capital’s electric car charging infrastructure” if he wins a second term as mayor of London.

Read more: Boris Johnson: Central London’s post-Covid recovery ‘may take a while’

The mayor of London will commit to a ten-point plan to achieve his “green New Deal”, which will include pledges to make Transport for London (TfL) “the world’s greenest” transport system, to make London carbon neutral by 2030 and to “protect, restore and improve” green spaces in the capital.

The mayor claims his plan will create 175,260 new jobs, with 140,000 of those in retrofitting, 4,560 in electric charging and 4,400 through solar investment.

The new pledge will come as he launches his election manifesto tomorrow in the lead up to the 6 May mayor of London election.

“I am the only truly green candidate that can win this election and help secure a greener, brighter future for our city,” Khan said.

Khan will also announce in his manifesto a plan to establish a London Drugs Commission if successful in the election to consider the effects of decriminalising cannabis in the capital.

The mayor of London does not have the power to decriminalise cannabis, which is a power reserved for central government.

He is expected to announce his support for rent controls in London tomorrow, which is also a policy area that is overseen by central government and not City Hall.

Green Party election candidate Sian Berry said Khan’s manifesto policies “shows the huge influence Greens have had in the past five years”.

“It is our work that has exposed the need for action on green jobs, green energy for the tube and cold, damp homes,” she said.

Read more: Strong West End recovery vital for City of London’s future, says Khan

“But we continue to challenge the current mayor on his lack of ambition on green energy, his ultra low emission zone that leaves out outer London, and the Silvertown Road Tunnel – policies he is still sticking to in this election.”

Tory candidate Shaun Bailey Khan said he would “take practical action to clean up the environment with a zero-emission bus fleet by 2025”.