Candidates in the 2020 mayor of London election will have a limit of £420,00 to spend during the official campaign.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan will go head-to-head with Tory candidate Shaun Bailey, independent candidate Rory Stewart, Liberal Democrat Siobhan Benita and Green party co-leader on 7 May.

Khan’s odds are as short as 1/7 at some bookmakers, with pundits expecting the incumbent will win an easy victory.

Unreleased guidance papers written by the Electoral Commission, and seen by City A.M., state that candidates must not spend more than £420,000 in the six weeks leading up to polling day.

This sum is unchanged since the 2016 contest, which saw Khan triumph over newly minted life peer Lord Zac Goldsmith and Liberal Democrat Assembly member Caroline Pidgeon.

Candidates will have to report all expenses on advertising, leaflets, transport costs, public meetings, staff, accommodation and administrative costs from 24 March to the Electoral Commission.