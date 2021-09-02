Matt Hancock on getaway in Swiss Alps with lover Gina Coladangelo

The former Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, has been spotted on holiday in a Swiss ski resort with his girlfriend Gina Coladangelo.

Hancock resigned in June after footage was leaked which showed him breaking social distancing rules by kissing and groping ex-aide Coladangelo in the workplace. His exit sparked a cabinet reshuffle which saw him replaced as Health Secretary by Sajid Javid.

In photos published today the couple could be seen on holiday in the Swiss Alps near to Lake Geneva. According to the Daily Express, the pair are staying in a two star lodge where rooms can be booked for as little as £87 per night.

Mr Hancock is running the London Marathon in October and the outlet speculated he may be doing some last minute high altitude training during the getaway, despite reports that he has been enjoying indulgent breakfasts and meals out with Coladangelo.

Hancock has predominantly been staying out of the media spotlight since news of his affair emerged, making a brief appearance when he was spotted on Holiday in Cornwall with his children in August.

Gina Colandeangelo is married to the entrepreneur Oliver Tress, the founder of Oliver Bonas.

Internet trolls were quick to criticise the disgraced minister after the photos emerged, posting scathing messages on his Just Giving page where Hanock is raising money as he prepares for the London marathon.

