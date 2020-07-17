Matt Hancock calls for 'urgent review' into England coronavirus deaths tally

Health secretary Matt Hancock has called for an “urgent” review into allegations an official tally of coronavirus deaths includes people dying of other causes, it is reported.

Public Health England (PHE) included people who tested positive for Covid-19 but died from other causes in its stats of coronavirus deaths in the country, Evening Standard political editor Joe Murphy first reported.

Order-Order also reported that England’s daily average coronavirus death rate of 72 could be inflated by as much as 100 per cent. That would mean fewer than an average of 40 people are dying of coronavirus each day.

The Standard’s Murphy said it is “not clear how many deaths were recorded in this way”.

A source told him: “We noticed that hospital deaths were falling but community deaths were up and wondered why.

“It turns out you could have been tested positive in February, recovered, then hit by a bus in July and you’d be recorded as a covid death.”

The Department of Health and PHE could not be reached immediately for comment.

More to follow.