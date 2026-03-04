Mary Kay Goes for Gold in Global Manufacturing Standards

Mary Kay Inc., a global direct sales leader in beauty and skincare innovation, has achieved ISO 22716 certification, the internationally recognized gold standard for cosmetic Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), reinforcing the company’s unwavering commitment to product quality, safety, and consumer trust worldwide.

Key Data Points About Mary Kay’s Global Manufacturing:

Built on 26 acres of land, Mary Kay’s state-of-the-art, Silver LEED-certified Richard R. Rogers Manufacturing and R&D Center (R3) is located in Lewisville, Texas.

R3 is a $100+ million investment and is a 453,000-square-foot building.

R3 has the capability to produce up to 1 million units of product daily across its 21 packaging lines.

Nearly 60 percent of products manufactured at the facility are exported to international markets, supporting the company’s presence in more than 40 markets around the world.

ISO 22716 provides comprehensive global guidelines aligned with EU standards for the production, control, storage, and shipment of cosmetic products, ensuring safety and quality at every stage of the manufacturing process. The certification comes at a pivotal time for the beauty industry as the Modernization of Cosmetics Regulation Act of 2022 (MoCRA) strengthens regulatory oversight in the United States and establishes mandatory Good Manufacturing Practices for cosmetics.

Chaun Harper, Chief Supply Chain Officer at Mary Kay Inc. emphasized the broader significance of the milestone: “At Mary Kay, quality is not a checkbox – it is a promise, an operational framework, and a culture. ISO 22716 certification matters as it is a global standard recognizing what we have always strived for: manufacture products with care, consistency, and accountability from raw materials to finished goods. It reflects our culture of empowering people to do things the right way every day and reinforces our long-term commitment to safe, reliable, and responsibly made beauty products.”

ISO 22716 is recognized globally as the benchmark for cosmetic GMPs. It requires rigorous documentation, traceability of every batch, structured training, supplier quality management, and clearly defined processes to ensure products are manufactured in a safe, controlled, and transparent manner.

For consumers, the certification signals confidence. For regulators and partners, it demonstrates preparedness and alignment with evolving global standards. For Mary Kay, it affirms a culture built on accountability, teamwork, and excellence – values rooted in the Golden Rule philosophy of founder Mary Kay Ash.

As the beauty industry enters a new era of regulation and accountability, Mary Kay’s ISO 22716 certification underscores how global standards, strong governance, and human-centered quality culture come together to shape the future of cosmetics.

About Mary Kay

One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her dream beauty brand in Texas in 1963 with one goal: to enrich women’s lives. That dream has blossomed into a global company with millions of independent sales force members in more than 40 markets. For over 60 years, the Mary Kay opportunity has empowered women to define their own futures through education, mentorship, advocacy, and innovation. Mary Kay is dedicated to investing in the science behind beauty and manufacturing cutting-edge skincare, color cosmetics, nutritional supplements, and fragrances. Mary Kay believes in preserving our planet for future generations, protecting women impacted by cancer and domestic abuse, and encouraging youth to follow their dreams. Learn more at marykayglobal.com. Find us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, or follow us on X.

