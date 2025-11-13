Mary Kay Ash Foundation® Gifts $500,000 Grant to Advance Cancer Research and Early Detection at Baylor Scott & White Health

The Mary Kay Ash Foundation®, a champion of women’s health innovation for nearly three decades, announced a $500,000 grant to Baylor Scott & White Dallas Foundation to accelerate a pioneering triple-negative breast cancer clinical trial and advance early detection initiatives that shift care from reactive to proactive at the newly established Texas Cancer Interception Institute.

The two-fold grant includes:

$100,000 in continued support of a forward-thinking TRIM-EBC Clinical Trial led by world renowned Celebrating Women chair for Breast Cancer Research, Joyce O’Shaughnessy, MD. The trial explores the potential of weight-loss medications to reduce recurrence risk in overweight breast cancer patients.

The second part is a multi-year gift to the Texas Cancer Interception Institute, which aims to detect and intercept cancer at its earliest stages – when it is most treatable, will help shift women’s cancer narratives from “I have cancer,” to “I have cancer, but we caught it early.” Designed to be deployed on a broad scale, the program aims to revolutionize early detection and intervention strategies for better breast cancer survivorship and beyond.

This latest commitment underscores a shared mission between the two organizations: to invest in transformative cancer research that improves outcomes and brings us closer to curing cancers that disproportionately affect women. Over the past two decades, the Mary Kay Ash Foundation® has contributed $1.3 million to the Baylor Scott & White Dallas Foundation, reflecting an enduring alliance rooted in scientific discovery and compassion.

“The Mary Kay Ash Foundation remains committed to finding cures for cancers affecting women – we are championing for our mothers, daughters, sisters, and all the women in our lives,” said Michael Lunceford, President, Mary Kay Ash Foundation Board of Directors. “This grant represents a powerful next step in redefining cancer care – moving from a reactive nature to early detection and viable treatment options – with the goal of a long, healthy life after cancer. We are honored to stand alongside Baylor Scott & White in shaping the future of women’s health.”

In recognition of its steadfast, decades-long commitment to women’s health, the Mary Kay Ash Foundation was honored with the prestigious Circle of Care Award at the 2025 Celebrating Women Luncheon, hosted by the Baylor Scott & White Dallas Foundation. The award celebrates those who have made a profound impact in shaping the future of breast cancer care through advocacy, philanthropy, and innovation. Since its inception, the luncheon has raised more than $42 million to fund research, advance detection, and support programs that empower women and families facing breast cancer.

“Mary Kay Ash believed in the power of women to change the world – that conviction lives on through her namesake Foundation’s bold commitment to advancing women’s health by investing in early detection and better treatments,” said Christina Goodman, President, Baylor Scott & White Dallas Foundation. “When brilliant minds like Dr. Joyce O’Shaughnessy, MD and compassionate hearts come together, extraordinary things happen. This partnership is focused on bringing hope, healing, and new possibilities to patients and families across our communities.”

Did You Know?

Mary Kay is committed to ending cancers affecting women globally with its impact extending around the world through research funding and awareness campaigns driven by Mary Kay markets on multiple continents:

In Spain , Mary Kay partners with the FERO Foundation to support metastatic breast cancer research.

, Mary Kay partners with the FERO Foundation to support metastatic breast cancer research. In Brazil , the Instituto Mary Kay funds cancer education and screening programs reaching thousands of women annually.

, the Instituto Mary Kay funds cancer education and screening programs reaching thousands of women annually. In Malaysia , Mary Kay collaborates with the National Cancer Society of Malaysia to promote early detection.

, Mary Kay collaborates with the National Cancer Society of Malaysia to promote early detection. In Canada, the Mary Kay Ash Charitable Foundation supports Look Good Feel Better® workshops for women undergoing cancer treatment and provides product donations to help women feel beautiful after cancer.

Together, Mary Kay Inc., its global markets, and its four company-sponsored foundations and charitable funds have contributed nearly $44 million worldwide to help eliminate cancers affecting women. Learn more about Mary Kay’s ongoing global impact – from advancing women’s health and empowerment to protecting natural resources and fostering lasting change – in the 2025 Sustainability Report.

About Mary Kay Ash Foundation®

Guided by Mary Kay Ash’s dream to enrich the lives of women everywhere, the Mary Kay Ash Foundation® raises and distributes funds to end domestic violence and invest in breakthrough cancer research to find cures for women-related cancers. Since 1996, the Mary Kay Ash Foundation has contributed more than $98 million to organizations aligned with its two-fold mission. In addition, the Foundation supports awareness initiatives, community outreach programs, and advocates for legislation to ensure women are healthy and safe. Together, we can make the world better for women. To learn more about how to educate, advocate, volunteer, donate, and join life-saving work to support and empower women, visit marykayashfoundation.org, or find us on Facebook and Instagram.

About Baylor Scott & White Dallas Foundation

Baylor Scott & White Dallas Foundation raises money to advance the Mission of Baylor Scott & White Health: Founded as a Christian ministry of healing, Baylor Scott & White Health promotes the well-being of all individuals, families and communities. At Baylor Scott & White Dallas Foundation, philanthropy is the catalyst for change – advancing innovation, expanding access to compassionate care and empowering more people to live well. Together, we are shaping the future of healthcare in North Texas.

