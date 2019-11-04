Marston's sells off 137 pubs for £45m as it looks to slash debt pile

Marston’s has offloaded 137 pubs to Admiral Taverns in a deal worth almost £45m.

As part of a plan to slash its debt by £200m over the next four years, the British brewery giant has sold a portfolio of pubs that contributed operating profit of £3.7m in the last 12 months.

The pubs, which are expected to be handed over later this month, have a book value of £62.7m.

Last month Marston’s said it expected full-year profits before tax to be lower, as weaker food sales and rising costs dented its balance sheet.

Marston’s boss Ralph Findlay said in a statement this morning: “We are encouraged by the level of market interest that this portfolio of pubs has attracted.”

He added: “This further underpins our confidence in achieving the accelerated £70m disposal proceeds target that we have set ourselves for the current year.”

The pub operator currently has an estate of 1,537 pubs, comprising managed, franchised and leased pubs.