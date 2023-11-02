Marks and Spencer sorry for Christmas ad showing burning hats ‘in colours of Palestine’

Marks and Spencer’s Christmas outtake with hats on a fireplace, and comments in anger. The chain has since removed it and apologised.

Marks and Spencer’s has apologised after an outtake for a Christmas ad led to anger online, over claims it resembled the burning of Palestinian colours.

The high-street favourite took to social media to apologise for any “hurt” caused after their ad showed red white and green Christmas hats on the fireplace.

This comes amid a fierce war between Israel and Hamas near the Gaza Strip, which has stoked tensions in the UK with hundreds of thousands of people protesting each weekend.

After it was posted on social media, with the caption “this Christmas, do only what you love… like saying no to paper hats (although, if we’re honest, we’re partial)”, users commented that the image was “disgraceful” and “disgusting”.

In a statement posted on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, M&S wrote: “Today we shared an outtake image from our Christmas Clothing and Home advert which was recorded in August.”

“It showed traditional, festive-coloured red, green and silver Christmas paper party hats in a fire grate.

“While the intent was to playfully show that some people just don’t enjoy wearing paper Christmas hats over the festive season, we have removed the post following feedback and we apologise for any unintentional hurt caused.”