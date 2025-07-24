Markets live: FTSE 100 set for record open

The FTSE 100 is on the verge of another record

The FTSE 100 looks set for a record open this morning after it emerged last night that the EU and US are closing in on a trade deal that would impose 15 per cent tariffs on European imports.

Meanwhile, in the UK, Sir Keir Starmer and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi will on Thursday sign a trade deal between the two countries that London believes will boost British exports to India by 60 per cent by 2040.

Overnight, shares in Tesla dropped four per cent after Elon Musk said the company was in a “weird transition period” as it coped with the end of US tax incentives on electric cars, shifting tariffs, and regulatory uncertainty around self-driving cars.

Google’s parent company Alphabet also reported results last night. Total revenues at Alphabet were up 14 per cent year-on-year and beat Wall Street expectations of $94bn. ­Alphabet’s net income was up 19 per cent from $23.6bn to $28.2bn, exceeding analyst predictions for $26.6bn.

