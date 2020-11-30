Marcus Rashford named on 'sensible celebrity' list to promote Covid vaccine

Footballer Marcus Rashford is likely to be one of the celebrities used in a new campaign to help to persuade people to have the coronavirus vaccine.

NHS bosses plan to enlist celebrities and “influencers” with big social media followings in a major campaign to persuade people to have a Covid-19 vaccine amid fears of low take-up.

According to The Guardian no names are thought to have been confirmed, however Rashford, who is widely admired for his child food poverty campaign, is understood to be considered an ideal candidate, along with the likes of the royal family. Politicians will not be used.

Moderna and Pfizer/Biontech said their vaccines were more than 90 per cent effective.

Astrazeneca/Oxford University announced that their jab was around 70 per cent effective, although some have questioned the data. Astrazeneca is mulling running another trial to try to assuage concerns.

The UK expects to receive around 40m doses of the Pfizer vaccine by the end of 2021, with the majority of doses anticipated in the first half of the year. It has also ordered 5m doses of the Moderna jab and 100m doses of the Astra vaccine.