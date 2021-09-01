Marble Arch Mound to remain free following mound-ing controversy

London’s Marble Arch Mound is to remain free, following controversy over its £4.50 to £8 entrance fee and its high-profile ‘flop’.

What was supposed to be a £3.3m project, spearheaded by deputy leader of the Westminster Council Rachael Robathan, swelled into a £6m cost which led to Robathan’s resignation.

“It has become clear that costs have risen more than anticipated and that is totally unacceptable,” she said in a statement in mid-August, adding that “The Mound opened too early, and we have apologised for that.”

The Mound, designed by Rotterdam-based architecture studio MVRDV, is a 25-metre temporary installation that was commissioned by the Westminster Council.

The project, which initially opened in July, was shut after two days and reopened again for the full month of August.

Over 60,000 people visited the troubled tourist attraction last month, according to Metro, after the Mound and Londoners reactions circulated social media.

Organisers had initially forecast some 200,000 ticketholders to flock to the hill, that hosts a viewing platform which many have complained is blocked by the height of the trees in neighbouring Hyde Park.