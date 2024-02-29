‘Many saw us as corporate and old-fashioned’: How Interflora is facing up to an ‘uncomfortable truth’

Interflora has unveiled major plans to “pivot” the business.

Interflora has unveiled its “boldest pivot” in its 100-year history in a bid to attract new younger customers.

The flower delivery network said its research revealed young women see the brand as “corporate and old-fashioned” and that it was an “uncomfortable truth” that it needed to “face up to”.

The business added that its market and consumer research lasted over a year and “laid bare” the challenges it faced from changing customer habits and a general contraction in the market.

As a result, Interflora has revealed it is now targeting an under 45s female audience in a bid to “reposition itself in the hearts and minds of consumers”.

Lyn Davies, consumer director at Interflora British Unit, said: “We know that young females are driving the market but research told us this group had some misconceptions about our brand.

“Many saw us as corporate and old-fashioned – essentially not a brand for them. It was an uncomfortable truth but one we had to face up to.

“The current financial climate is tougher than ever, more competitors have entered the flower delivery market, and the high street faces challenges of its own.

“However, there was some positive news in all of this. When we looked at what the younger audience wanted from a gifting provider – a locally made product that could be personalised – we found our brand perfectly placed to help.

“We believe our business model makes us uniquely positioned to answer consumers preferences, but we recognised the need to repackage what that looks like to appeal to a younger audience. This led to the development of a new brand platform for us.”

In its most recently-published accounts Interflora British Unit, which is headquartered in Lincolnshire, reported a turnover of £85.4m for 2022, down from £102.4m, while its pre-tax profits went from £12.7m to £8.2m.

Its results for 2023 are expected to be filed with Companies House in the coming months.

As part of its plans, Interflora has launched a new advertising campaign across the country while it is looking at improving its delivery service through a partnership with FarEye.

The news from Interflora comes just weeks after The Body Shop entered administration, with experts citing a failure to shake off its corporate image as one of the reasons behind its downfall.