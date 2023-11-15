Manulife to acquire Michael Hintze’s CQS

The CQS credit platform has $13.5bn in assets under management as of October 31.

Manulife Investment Management announced on Wednesday that it has agreed to acquire Lord Michael Hintze’s alternative credit manager CQS.

The CQS credit platform has $13.5bn in assets under management as of October 31. It was founded by Hintze, a prominent Conservative party donor, in 1999.

“I’m delighted that CQS has found the right partner in Manulife Investment Management. It provides a long-term platform that will enable CQS to thrive as a leading alternative credit manager for years to come under Soraya’s exceptionally able leadership. I will now focus full-time on running the Directional Opportunities Fund,” said Hintze.

The Directional Opportunities fund will spin out into a new firm that Hintze will personally manage.

No financial details of the CQS acquisition were disclosed. The transaction is expected to close in early 2024, subject to regulatory approval.