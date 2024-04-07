Man stabbed to death outside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 02: General view outside the stadium as fans arrive prior to the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on March 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

The Met Police have launched a murder investigation after a man died outside the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham are set to play against Nottingham Forest this afternoon at home. The club have said that the game is due to go ahead.

Emergency services were called in the early hours of Sunday morning to Northumberland Park.

Paramedics found the man with multiple stab injuries and administered CPR. The man died at the scene.

A Met Police statement said they “believe they know the man is” and added that they were working to inform family members.

No arrests have yet been made.

Fans have been asked by Tottenham Hotspurs to “be patient” and plan for more travel time.

In a statement on X, the club said: “Following an incident in which an individual has lost their life, we are doing everything to accommodate the ongoing Police investigation, which is of the utmost importance.”

“As things stand, this afternoon’s Premier League fixture against Nottingham Forest will go-ahead as scheduled, however the north end of Worcester Avenue and the whole of Northumberland Park Road will remain closed throughout.”